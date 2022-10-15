Rupert Grint rose to fame for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. He played a pivotal role alongside Robbie Coltrane, who played the part of Hagrid in the film. Rupert seems to be in deep shock with the news of the actor’s demise. He took to social media to share a picture of him with a caption that read: ‘Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination. No one else on this planet could have played Hagrid, only Robbie. Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser.’ RIP Robbie Coltrane: Emma Watson Pays Tribute to Her Harry Potter Co-Star, Says 'There Was No Better Hagrid'.

