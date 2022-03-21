Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright married her boyfriend Andrew Lococo on March 19. The actress dropped a video on Instagram flaunting her ring and announcing that she's hitched. In her wedding pics, she can be seen the happiest in white gown. Bonnie is known for her portrayal of Ginny Weasley in the hit series. Have a look!

Bonnie Wright Marries Andrew Lococo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Wright ღ FANPAGE (@bwrightsource)

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONNIE WRIGHT (@thisisbwright)

