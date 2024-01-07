If you're a Taylor Swift fan, Harvard's Taylor Swift course is where it's at! The TS (Taylor Swift) course has become so popular that the professor is on the hunt for more teaching assistants. It's wild how Swift's influence isn't just on the charts but also in academia. Imagine being a TA for that class—it's a Swiftie's dream job! It's fascinating how Swift's music is inspiring academic pursuits. Reportedly, at least five schools now offer courses influenced by the 34-year-old songstress. Who knew pop culture could turn into pop lectures in such a big way? Taylor Swift Named Time Magazine's Person Of The Year For 2023 (View Pic).

Professor Stephanie Burt's Post on X: