If you're a Taylor Swift fan, Harvard's Taylor Swift course is where it's at! The TS (Taylor Swift) course has become so popular that the professor is on the hunt for more teaching assistants. It's wild how Swift's influence isn't just on the charts but also in academia. Imagine being a TA for that class—it's a Swiftie's dream job! It's fascinating how Swift's music is inspiring academic pursuits. Reportedly, at least five schools now offer courses influenced by the 34-year-old songstress. Who knew pop culture could turn into pop lectures in such a big way? Taylor Swift Named Time Magazine's Person Of The Year For 2023 (View Pic).

Professor Stephanie Burt's Post on X:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)