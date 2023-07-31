Haunted Mansion boasted a huge budget, and looks like its opening weekend box office may have not exactly been the start the film was hoping for. The LaKeith Stanfield-starrer opened with a disappointing $33 million gross, which might suggest trouble for the film considering it boasts a $150 million budget. Here is hoping the film can turn this around. Haunted Mansion Movie Review: LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson’s Horror-Comedy is Sluggishly Paced with a Dull Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

Disney's #HauntedMansion flops with $33M debut at the worldwide box office The film has a 41% on Rotten Tomatoes and a budget of $150M

