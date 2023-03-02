Disney's 2003 film Haunted Mansion gets a reboot and the makers just dropped the fun trailer of this horror comedy that features an ensemble cast to say the least. The trailer showcases Rosario Dawson's Gabbie, a single mom who unknowingly moves into a ghost-ridden mansion in New Orleans with her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon). The film stars LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Dan Levy, and Tiffany Haddish. Haunted Mansion to hit theatres on July 28. The Mandalorian Season 3 Director Rick Famuyiwa Says Production Always Took Cinematic Approach Towards the Disney+ Series.

Haunted Mansion Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)