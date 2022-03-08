In a new Instagram post, Gal Gadot has revealed that filming of her upcoming film Heart of Stone has begun. Heart of Stone is an upcoming spy thriller that will be streaming on Netflix. Gadot plays the role of a spy called Rachel Stone. She also revealed the first look at her character from the film.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)