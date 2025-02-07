Kanye West aka Ye is back in the headlines, not because of his wife Bianca Censori's daring fashion choices but due to his series of controversial tweets on X (formerly Twitter). The rapper has grabbed everyone's attention, including comments about plus-size models not belonging on the runway. He shockingly declared, "Hitler was so fresh," and later tweeted, "Call me Yaydolf Yitler, and your b*tch still wants me." Kanye’s shocking remarks escalated when he added, "I love Hitler. Now what, b*tches?" His social media outbursts have caused widespread backlash, with many questioning the rapper's mental health and intentions. His statements continue to ignite debates, leaving fans and critics alike in disbelief. Authorities are yet to respond to the posts. ‘F**k All This Woke Shit’: Kanye West Aka Ye Slams Plus-Size Models, Criticises Fashion Industry for Promoting Obesity.

Kanye West aka Ye

Kanye West's Post (Photo Credits: X)

Kanye West's Post

Kanye West's Post (Photo Credits: X)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)