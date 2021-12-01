In celebration of the upcoming release of Home Sweet Home Alone, Buzz McCallister is hosting an overnight stay at the family's Chicago home, while the family is once again away for the Christman holidays. The famous home from the original movie is being converted into an Airbnb for one night only and 4 guests can stay there for only $25.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

You can now stay at the house from Home Alone on Airbnb! pic.twitter.com/5U3s8joS7H — The Sun (@TheSun) December 1, 2021

