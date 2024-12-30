Airbnb is most likely to ban OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips from using their service. The development comes after the owner of a flat which Lily Phillips used in London accused her of hiding her plan of having sex with 101 men from him. It is learned that the 23-year-old OnlyFans star courted controversy after she decided to film herself bedding the men in a marathon day session. Notably, in the original Airbnb review, the host said that Lily Phillips was a "lovely guest to host" and kept "to all the house rules" until the owner learned about the incident. It is also learned that Phillips Stay broke a number of rules set by Airbnb, and it is to be seen if the accommodation booking platform bans her in the near future. ‘Is That Where It Comes From?’ Lily Phillips Reveals She Wasn’t Aware About the Possibility of Contracting HIV Before Sleeping With 101 Men in 14 Hours (Watch Video).

Lily Phillips May Face Ban on Accommodation Booking Platform

NEW: AirBnB owner responds after finding out that OF star Lily Phillips slept with 101 men in their home. That must have been rough. In a statement to the Daily Mail, the host said they just found out what happened in their home after giving Phillips a good review. "We have… pic.twitter.com/kmgByM0l6L — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 29, 2024

