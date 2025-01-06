Ever since Airbnb was launched in 2008, CEO Brian Chesky has seen and heard it all when it comes to customer complaints. But one specific incident stands out. An old video of Brian Chesky talking about his most bizarre customer complaint—asking for a full refund over a haunted house—is going viral online. In the video, Brian explains that one day, a customer called requesting a full refund. When asked why, the customer claimed the house was haunted and there was a ghost. Upon contacting the hosts, they confirmed that there was indeed a friendly ghost named Stanley, and it was mentioned in the listing description, which was also later confirmed. Chesky added that guests were upset because Stanley has been harassing them all night and wasn’t really friendly. Watch the video below. Ghosts on a Plane? Scared Passengers Capture Floating Spirits at Nearly Empty Airport in Phuket, Old Video Resurfaces Online.

Stanley, the Friendly Airbnb Ghost!

Stanley, the Annoying Ghost?

Bizarre Customer Complaints

