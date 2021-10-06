Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg’s animation film Hotel Transylvania – Transformania is opting for an OTT release. Gomez took to Twitter to announce that the film will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 14 next year.

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be releasing worldwide on @PrimeVideo January 14th! pic.twitter.com/58M05BPbfe — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 6, 2021

