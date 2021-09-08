A couple of days after losing his father, Hugh Jackman took to Twitter to share his first post. The actor is seen raising a glass to toast his father, Christopher John Jackman. He adds a few kind words for his dad that will make you emotional.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Thank you for all your love and prayers. Here’s to Dad. pic.twitter.com/MXundOVgU5 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 8, 2021

