Hugh Jackman on Monday (September 6) shared an emotional post on his Twitter, where he mentioned that his father Christopher John Jackman, passed away on Australian Father's Day, Sunday (September 5). The Logan actor wrote, "In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God."

Check Out Hugh Jackman’s Tweet Below:

In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God. pic.twitter.com/owdQuXnv6N — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 6, 2021

