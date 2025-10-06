Ike Turner Jr, Grammy-winning sound engineer and musician and the son of music icons Ike Turner and Tina Turner, died at the age of 67 just a day after his birthday on Saturday (October 4). The sad news of his passing was confirmed by the actor's family. Tina's niece, Jacqueline Bullcock, told the New York Times that their family was "deeply saddened" by the passing of Ike Turner Jr and requested privacy during this difficult time. Bullock told TMZ that the actor had died from kidney failure after battling heart complications for years. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Late Singer’s Bandmate Partha Goswami Makes Fresh Allegations Against His Manager, Assam Government Sets Up Judicial Panel for Deeper Probe.

Grammy-Winning sound Engineer and Musician Ike Turner Jr No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

