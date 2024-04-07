Chang Kong Chang, aka Jackie Chan, turns 70 today on April 7, 2024. The Hon Kong-born martial artist turned actor has won the hearts of millions worldwide with his innocence, down-to-earth nature and obviously his daredevil action. As the global superstar turns a year older, fans have poured in wishes from all corners. On his special day, the Hollywood icon took to his social media and shared a heartfelt post reflecting on his acting journey. He also mentioned that he's already 70 and having a hard time accepting it. But then he recalls his big brother Sammo Hung's saying, "Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing." The 70-year-old actor reassured fans about his health after recent photos sparked concerns. He explained that his new appearance is for an upcoming movie role. BTS’ V and Jackie Chan Collaborate for SimInvest Ad Commercial, K-Pop Star Drops Adorable BTS Moment on His Insta!.

Check Out Jackie Chan’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Chan 成龍 (@jackiechan)

