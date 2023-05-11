Hollywood actress Jacklyn Zeman sadly passed away at the age of 70 on May 11, 2023. The actress was best known for playing the series regular role of Bobby Spencer on the show General Hospital. She also recently starred in the series' The Bay and Mo, and has even been nominated for multiple Emmys. Tom Sizemore Dies at 61; Actor Was Popular For His Roles in Saving Private Ryan, True Romance Among Others.

Check Out the Tweet:

Zeman starred as Bobbie Spencer on the popular daytime soap since she first originated the role in 1977 up until her death.https://t.co/XycyG8HAOs — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 11, 2023

