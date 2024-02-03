Just a few days ago, James Gunn made headlines by dropping a major update on Superman: Legacy. He announced on Instagram, “Today, Superman Legacy is about to start production, episodes of Creature Commandos are being finished that will release later this year, at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned.” Amidst this update, which includes hints of ‘new projects’, the ace filmmaker has started following Bollywood beauty Disha Patani on Instagram. This raises the question of whether she is being considered to be a part of his DC Universe. Well, we cannot wait to hear an official announcement about Disha making her superhero debut. Superman Legacy: James Gunn Confirms Nicholas Hoult Will Play Lex Luthor in the Film- Deets Inside!

James Gunn Following Disha Patani On Instagram

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Filmmaker’s Post On ‘Superman: Legacy’ & ‘New Projects’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

