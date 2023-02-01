Recently Zachary Levi was embroiled in a huge controversy when he replied "hardcore agree" to a tweet talking about Pfizer's danger to medicine. While the actor did explain his stance by talking about how he was against their business and not vaccines, the damage was already done. Now, DC Studios head James Gunn has weighed in on the controversy after the fans demanded that the actor be recast from the role. Zachary Levi Faces Backlash for Anti-Vax Tweet, Shazam! Actor Says He ‘Hardcore Agrees’ Pfizer Is a Real Danger.

Check Out What James Gunn Had to Say:

James Gunn on Zachary Levi’s recent controversial tweet — “I can't be changing my plans all the time because an actor says something that I don't agree with.” “Actors and filmmakers that I work with are going to say things that I agree with and things that I don't agree with.” pic.twitter.com/YD6YnsCsoW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 31, 2023

