Jay Sean's track 'Dance With You' completed 18 years today. Sean took to Instagram to share the interesting story behind the song and how he started his career. The singer-songwriter revealed, "It originally had a different hook, called “in the middle”. But as fate wud have it @therealjuggyd walked into the room as I was writing and freestyled “Tere Naal Nachna” on the hook and so “Dance With You” was born and the rest is history. Amazing what magic happens for a song to be created abs sometimes that song goes on to shape history. Here’s to 18 years of “Dance With You”. Thankyou for all your love over the years. We appreciate u more than u know!"

Check Out Jay Sean’s Instagram Post Below:

