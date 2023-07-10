Jeffrey Carlson is no more. He was 48. Known for playing transgender role in the series, All My Children, the reason behind his demise is still unknown. Actress Susan Hart shared the sad news on her Facebook on July 7. "For those of you that don’t know, I’m very sorry to share the news that Jeffrey passed away yesterday," Hart wrote. Jung Chae Yull Dies at 26; Zombie Detective Actor Was Found Dead in Her Apartment.

RIP Jeffrey Carlson:

