All My Children actor Alec Musser, discovered deceased in his Del Mar, California residence last weekend, tragically took his own life, as revealed in a recent statement from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. The report cites a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest as the cause of death. Musser's fiancée, the last person to see him alive on the night of January 12, 2024, found him lifeless the next morning, seated on the bathroom floor with a firearm nearby. The distressed fiancée promptly contacted emergency services. Alec Musser, Renowned 'All My Children' Star, Passes Away at 50.

Alec Musser Death Cause Revealed

