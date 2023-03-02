Jena Malone, who essayed the character Johanna Mason in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, has shared a post on Instagram about the shocking incident that took place during the film’s shoot. The photo posted by her is after the wrap up of Francis Lawrence’s directorial. She mentioned in it, “We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment. Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me , was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with , I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play.” Wednesday Actor Percy Hynes White Accused of Sexual Assault; Twitterati Wants Him Fired From Jenna Ortega's Netflix Series.

Jena Malone On Sexual Assault

