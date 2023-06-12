Recently a report came out stating that BLACKPINK's Jennie Ruby would be debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Agents of Atlas as Luna Snow - however, the reports have been debunked as false. Confirmed by Jennie's agency YG Entertainment, they denied any reports saying that there isn't a deal between her and Marvel Studios. Jennie in The Idol: BLACKPINK Singer's 'Evil' Turn in Episode 2 of Lily-Rose Depp-The Weeknd's Show is Going Viral! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Reports:

