On January 24, sudden speculations about a possible romance between Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston and former US President Barack Obama have been going viral across social media platforms. The latest rumours also suggest a potential marriage trouble between Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. Netizens are left in shock by the recent rumours, and the discussions regarding the sam intensified after journalist Megyn Kelly spoke about it. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Heading for a Divorce? Former First Lady's Absence From Events and Decision To Skip Donald Trump's Swearing-In Ceremony Sparks Separation Rumours.

Barack Obama Dating Jennifer Aniston?

While Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama have remained tight-lipped about the ongoing rumours, journalist Megyn Kelly, the host of Megyn Kelly Show, addressed the same by talking about it on her show. Kelly's social media posts are rapidly going viral online, drawing everyone's attention to the topic. Addressing the rumours, she said, "I don't know if its true, but if is, it truly would be a political earthquake in Democratic circles, never mind America." In the video, Kelly also emphasised the rarity of presidential divorces and said, "I don't remember a presidential divorce in modern history."

Megyn Kelly on Barack Obama-Michelle Obama Separation Rumours

NEW: Megyn Kelly breaks down the rumors that Barack & Michelle Obama are separating, says it would be a "political earthquake" if true. "I do not know whether this is true, but if it is, it truly would be a political earthquake in democrat circles, never mind America." "I don't… pic.twitter.com/54hRiu30nf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 24, 2025

It doesn't end here. Another user took to his X and claimed to have seen a leaked message allegedly from a friend of Jennifer Aniston, which revealed that the actress dated Barack Obama. According to the post, "He's with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer's friends, the relationship came up casually and Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but its definitely not a secret among her closets friends." Michelle Obama Birthday: Amid Divorce Rumours, Barack Obama Wishes Wife on Her Birthday, She Responds 'Love You Honey'.

Check Out the Viral Post Here:

🚨BREAKING: A LEAKED DM from Jennifer Aniston's friend CONFIRMS that she is dating Barack Obama and Divorcing Michelle has gone viral. “He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair… pic.twitter.com/AvtcETKWp3 — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) January 22, 2025

Rumours of marital discord between Barack Obama and Michelle Obama first circulated online after the latter's absence from two major events: former US President Jimmy Carter's funeral and President Donald Trump's inauguration. A spokesperson later confirmed that Michelle's absence at Jimmy Carter's funeral was due to a scheduling conflict.

