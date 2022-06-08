Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have reunited for an upcoming sports biopic that’s based on Nike co-founder Phil Knight and marketing executive Sonny Vaccarro. Ben’s fiancée Jennifer Lopez was spotted on the sets of the upcoming film. She looked stunning in a casual avatar. Pictures of the duo from Burbank, California, have gone viral on the internet. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reunite for a Sports Film on Nike’s Michael Jordan Deal.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)