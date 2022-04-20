Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are all set to reunite. Reportedly, the two will star as Sonny Vaccarro and Phil Knight in a sports film that will revolve around shoe company Nike's Michael Jordan deal. The movie will be directed by Affleck. Matt Damon Shares He is Glad For Buddy Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance.

