American actor and comedian Joe Flaherty passed away on April 2 following a brief illness. His daughter, Gudrun, confirmed the news of the 82-year-old actor’s death. Toronto's Second City comedy troupe had earlier organised a fundraiser for his health. Flaherty made his mark in the film industry with Tunnel Vision in 1976. In the late '90s, he appeared in films like Happy Gilmore, co-starring with Adam Sandler, who paid tribute to him on Instagram. Sandler expressed his admiration for Flaherty's comedic genius, recalling their fun times together and praising his kindness. Happy Gilmore: Adam Sandler Celebrates 25th Anniversary of His Hollywood Classic at the Golf Course (Watch Video).

Joe Flaherty's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)