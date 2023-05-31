John Beasley, known for his role in TV shows like Everwood and The Soul Man has died. He was 79. Beasley died in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. His first acting credits were in films like VI Warshawski (1991), The Mighty Ducks (1992), Rudy (1993), Untamed Heart (1993) and Little Big League (1994) and in TV shows like Brewster Place (1990), Lucky Day (1991) and Laurel Avenue (1993). Yoon Jeong-hee Dies at 79; Veteran Korean Actress Was Known for Her Roles in New Place, Woman In Crisis Among Others.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

