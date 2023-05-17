John Refoua, the Oscar-nominated film editor who worked on both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, has passed away from complications related to bile cancer at the age of 58. He was nominated at the 2009 Academy Awards for Best Film Editing for James Cameron's film Avatar. Jean-Marc Vallée, Director Of Big Little Lies, Dies At 58.

Read The Tweet:

John Refoua Dies: 'Avatar' Film Editor Was 58 https://t.co/PRnIWKmLJV pic.twitter.com/FerkPF7XJj — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 17, 2023

