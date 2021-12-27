Jean-Marc Vallée, a Canadian filmmaker, has passed away on Sunday at the age of 58. He was popularly known for directing Dallas Buyers Club, Wild, the thriller miniseries Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies too. He has won Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special for Big Little Lies. His sudden demise has left everyone shocked. He reportedly passed away in his cabin outside Quebec City.

