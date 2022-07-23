Keanu Reeves' Action-Packed John Wick 4 comic con teaser is out and it begins where we were left. Laurence Fishburne and Keanu team up to take the high table and our action hero faces many Assasins on his way, we do see his action scenes with Donnie Yen too. John Wick Chapter 4 – Hagakure: Here’s the First Still of Keanu Reeves From the Action-Thriller! (View Pic).

John Wick - Chapter 4 Comic-Con Teaser

