As per latest reports, Johnny Depp is not single. Yes, as the Pirates of the Caribbean star is supposedly dating lawyer Joelle Rich who had represented the Hollywood actor in his UK libel case against The Sun. As per the portal, Depp's current love interest is 'married but separated', and her divorce may not have been finalised yet. Johnny Depp Gets Bra Thrown at Him by Excited Female Fans During Stage Performance With Jeff Beck (View Pics and Videos).

Johnny Depp dating lawyer Joelle Rich https://t.co/ENuOmnvkeW pic.twitter.com/DxjkIl5b7Z — Page Six (@PageSix) September 22, 2022

