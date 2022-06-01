The jury has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial and one can expect it to be read at 3 pm ET (12.30 am IST). According to the sources close to Johnny Depp, the 58-year-old Hollywood icon will not be physically present at at Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. "Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today's 3pm verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom," said the source.

Verdict Is In

VERDICT IS IN — The DUI Guy+ (@KyDUIGuy) June 1, 2022

Time When The Verdict Will Be Announced

Live updates: Jury reaches verdict in Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard; verdict is expected to be read at 3 p.m. ET. https://t.co/p9elDl5VCV — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2022

Update on Johnny Depp's Presence

UPDATE: "Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today's 3pm verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom." - source close to #JohnnyDepp v. #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) June 1, 2022

