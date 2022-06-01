The court proceedings for verdict day 3 of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has been started. Earlier on May 31, a trial watcher questioned why Heard and Depp recorded each other during their relationship on multiple occasions. On the other hand, Depp explained about his childhood and how it influenced his style of parenting during his testimony. Here's the full LIVE streaming video of the court actions straight from the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia. Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Verdict Watch Day 2 Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Coverage of Defamation Trial From Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

Check Out The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)