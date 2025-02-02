Pop star Justin Bieber was recently seen in NYC looking visibly stressed and uneasy. The "Yummy" singer, dressed in a yellow hoodie and beige trousers, raised health concerns among fans due to his fragile appearance amid various rumours surrounding his relationship with his wife, Hailey Bieber. While speculation about their marriage troubles is on the rise, the couple was spotted together with their 5-month-old son, Jack Blues, in a rare outing on Friday (January 31). Twinning in black ensembles, Justin and Hailey were seen pushing their baby boy in a stroller as they exited a friend's apartment. Their expressionless gestures have added more fuel to the ongoing rumours. Based on their recent outing, it seems all is well between them. ‘Justin Bieber Looks So Fragile and Kind of Unrecognisable!’: ‘Baby’ Singer’s Latest Appearance in NYC Sparks Health Concerns Amid Hailey Bieber Marriage Trouble Rumours.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Enjoy Rare Family Outing With Son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber ve Hailey Bieber, oğulları Jack Blues Bieber ile New York’ta görüntülendi. pic.twitter.com/xSqkgGmrMB — Glory Magazines (@GloryMagazines) February 1, 2025

