Justin Bieber Mourns the Loss of Longtime Friend Rapper Chris King, Says ‘This One Hurts’

Justin Bieber paid respects to rapper Chris King, who recently passed away, by sharing a heartwarming video of them together on his Instagram story. Check out his touching tribute here!

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 21, 2024 07:09 PM IST

Justin Bieber took to his social media on Saturday, April 20, to pay tribute to his friend and rapper Chris King, who recently passed away. Taking to his Instagram story, the 30-year-old shared a post from December 2023 that captured a warm moment between him and Chris King. Sharing the video, Bieber wrote, "Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep your family in your prayers. See you in paradise, brother." Rapper Trippie Redd confirmed King's death online. However, details on the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. Video of Justin Bieber Kissing Will Smith’s Son Jaden Smith at Coachella 2024 Goes Viral – WATCH.

Check Out Justin Bieber’s Insta Story Here

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Mahavir Janma Kalyanak by Sharing WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes With Loved Ones
  • Videos
    LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: KL Rahul Guides Lucknow Super Giants To Victory Over Chennai Super Kings LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: KL Rahul Guides Lucknow Super Giants To Victory Over Chennai Super Kings
    • Close
    Search

    Justin Bieber Mourns the Loss of Longtime Friend Rapper Chris King, Says ‘This One Hurts’

    Justin Bieber paid respects to rapper Chris King, who recently passed away, by sharing a heartwarming video of them together on his Instagram story. Check out his touching tribute here!

    Socially Team Latestly| Apr 21, 2024 07:09 PM IST

    Justin Bieber took to his social media on Saturday, April 20, to pay tribute to his friend and rapper Chris King, who recently passed away. Taking to his Instagram story, the 30-year-old shared a post from December 2023 that captured a warm moment between him and Chris King. Sharing the video, Bieber wrote, "Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep your family in your prayers. See you in paradise, brother." Rapper Trippie Redd confirmed King's death online. However, details on the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. Video of Justin Bieber Kissing Will Smith’s Son Jaden Smith at Coachella 2024 Goes Viral – WATCH.

    Check Out Justin Bieber’s Insta Story Here

    Justin Bieber's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

     Check Out the Video Reposted by Justin Bieber Here

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Chris King Justin Bieber Justin Bieber Instagram Story Justin Bieber latest Rapper Chris King
    You might also like
    Video of Justin Bieber Kissing Will Smith’s Son Jaden Smith at Coachella 2024 Goes Viral – WATCH
    Hollywood

    Video of Justin Bieber Kissing Will Smith’s Son Jaden Smith at Coachella 2024 Goes Viral – WATCH
    Justin Bieber's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

     Check Out the Video Reposted by Justin Bieber Here

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Chris King Justin Bieber Justin Bieber Instagram Story Justin Bieber latest Rapper Chris King
    You might also like
    Video of Justin Bieber Kissing Will Smith’s Son Jaden Smith at Coachella 2024 Goes Viral – WATCH
    Hollywood

    Video of Justin Bieber Kissing Will Smith’s Son Jaden Smith at Coachella 2024 Goes Viral – WATCH
    'Crazy' Netizens Slams Sean Diddy Combs For Inappropriate Behaviour With Teen Justin Bieber In Resurfaced Videos Amid Sexual Assault Accusations - WATCH
    Hollywood

    'Crazy' Netizens Slams Sean Diddy Combs For Inappropriate Behaviour With Teen Justin Bieber In Resurfaced Videos Amid Sexual Assault Accusations - WATCH
    Super Bowl 2024: Hailey Bieber Blushes As Justin Bieber Kisses Her; Couple Quashes Divorce Rumours With Their PDA (Watch Video)
    Hollywood

    Super Bowl 2024: Hailey Bieber Blushes As Justin Bieber Kisses Her; Couple Quashes Divorce Rumours With Their PDA (Watch Video)
    Fanatics Super Bowl Party: Justin Bieber and Travis Scott Groove to ‘What Do You Mean’ at Michael Rubin’s Bash (Watch Video)
    Hollywood

    Fanatics Super Bowl Party: Justin Bieber and Travis Scott Groove to ‘What Do You Mean’ at Michael Rubin’s Bash (Watch Video)
    Google Trends Google Trends
    PAK vs NZ
    100K+ searches
    Mls
    50K+ searches
    Orange Cap in IPL 2024
    50K+ searches
    Pankaj Tripathi
    50K+ searches
    Wolves vs Arsenal
    Tamil Nadu
    Google Trends Google Trends
    PAK vs NZ
    100K+ searches
    Mls
    50K+ searches
    Orange Cap in IPL 2024
    50K+ searches
    Pankaj Tripathi
    50K+ searches
    Wolves vs Arsenal
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLayoffsArvind KejriwalRohit SharmaMahendra Singh Dhoni
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly
    Close
    gamingly