Justin Bieber Mourns the Loss of Longtime Friend Rapper Chris King, Says ‘This One Hurts’

Justin Bieber took to his social media on Saturday, April 20, to pay tribute to his friend and rapper Chris King, who recently passed away. Taking to his Instagram story, the 30-year-old shared a post from December 2023 that captured a warm moment between him and Chris King. Sharing the video, Bieber wrote, "Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep your family in your prayers. See you in paradise, brother." Rapper Trippie Redd confirmed King's death online. However, details on the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. Video of Justin Bieber Kissing Will Smith’s Son Jaden Smith at Coachella 2024 Goes Viral – WATCH.
Check Out Justin Bieber's Insta Story Here