Kanye West (Ye) is in legal trouble. Reportedly, a paparazzi photographer has sued the musician for assault, battery and negligence after he grabbed her phone and threw it into the street. "He reached into my car as if he were going to hit me, he grabbed my phone out of my hand and then angrily threw it into the street,” celeb photographer, Nichol Lechmanik, said during a press conference. Kanye West Returns to Instagram, Rapper Drops His First Post Saying ‘Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street Made Me Like Jewish People Again’.

Kanye West Sued:

Kanye West has been sued by a paparazzi for assault, battery and negligence after Kanye grabbed and threw her phone for photographing him back in January. “He has no right to assault me, batter me or cause me to be afraid to pursue my profession.” pic.twitter.com/tNUPjfmEfS — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 1, 2023

