Kanye West’s Instagram account was locked over his rant on anti-Semitism. Well, the rapper is back on Instagram and his first post is over liking ‘Jewish People Again’. He shared a poster from the film 21 Jump Street and mentioned in the caption, “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again.” Kanye West’s Instagram Account Restricted For Violating the Social Media Platform’s Policy Over His Anti-Jewish Comment.

Kanye West’s Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

