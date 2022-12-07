Kathy Hilton stole Mariska Hargitay's moment at People's Choice Awards 2022. It so happened that when Mariska was presented as the Drama TV Star of 2022 by the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it was Kathy in the backdrop who stole the show. In the viral video, the reality star pulled out a lipstick from her purse and gave her lips an onstage touch up and internet is having a great laugh. Check it out. People’s Choice Awards 2022: From Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things 3, Don't Worry Darling, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Selma Blair, Check Out the Full List of Winners.

Kathy Hilton Lipstick Moment:

