In a moment that left everyone seeing stars and stripes, Katy Perry faced a wardrobe malfunction on the American Idol set. As Roman Collins belted out James Brown's classic, "It's a Man's Man's Man's World," Katy found herself in her personal wardrobe malfunction world. Her metallic top decided to stage a dramatic exit, leaving Katy to seek refuge behind a nearby table and later a cushion. As Ryan Seacrest scrambled to the rescue with a quip, Katy said hilariously, "That song... um... broke my top off... I guess it is a woman's world!"  Katy Perry Cat-Like Viral Video: American Idol Fans Demand Singer to Be Removed From The Reality Singing Show Due to Her Bizarre Feline Act!.

