22-year-old Angelina Wiley took to TikTok to share her heartfelt gratitude towards Kim Kardashian and her shape wear brand, Skims. Angelina claimed that the Skims body suit played a pivotal role in saving her life after enduring a shocking incident where she was shot four times. In a video posted on her TikTok page, Angelina expressed her deep appreciation for the body suit, stating that it helped stem the blood loss caused by the gunshot wounds. She emphasised the significance of the Skims body suit, attributing it to her survival during a critical moment of excessive bleeding. Kim Kardashian's Seductive Thigh-high Slit Dresses Will Make You Go Crazy For Her.

Check Out The Video Here:

Woman claims Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS bodysuit saved her life after being shot four times: “It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out… Call it fate or Jesus, but Imma call it Kim.” pic.twitter.com/v5qmRYrMrG — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 18, 2023

