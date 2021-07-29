The first trailer of King Richard starring Will Smith is out! The story of the sports flick revolves around the rise of sisters Venus Williams (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton). Smith plays Richard Williams, dad of the tennis legends. The clip shows the father's determination for his daughters to make it big.

Watch King Richard Trailer:

