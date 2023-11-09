Former Arista Records executive Drew Dixon has filed a lawsuit in New York, accusing music mogul LA Reid of sexual assault. According to Variety, The lawsuit alleges that Reid, 67, sexually assaulted Dixon in 2001, both on a private plane and in the back of his private car during her employment under him. Dixon claims that Reid initiated advances before officially joining Arista, inviting her to tour apartments and making flirtatious comments. The civil suit, initially reported by Rolling Stone, sheds light on Dixon's allegations against Reid, sparking a legal battle and raising concerns within the music industry. Neil Portnow, Former Chief of Grammys, Accused of Raping and Drugging Female Artist – Reports.

