Titanic star, Leonardo DiCaprio has again sparked dating rumours with a young model. Nah, we ain't kidding! As per Dailymail, the superstar was recently spotted with 21-year-old American model Josie Redmond leaving celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse in UK on February 22. In the clicks, we get to see Leonardo hiding his face with a mask. As soon as pics of DiCaprio and Redmond surfaced online, fans speculated something's cooking between the duo. Check it out. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Breakup After Months of Dating – Reports.

Leonardo DiCaprio Clicked With Josie Redmond:

EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, parties into the early hours with model Josie Redmond, 21 https://t.co/Be7NBvAK8H — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 23, 2023

