Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were reportedly seeing each other since September 2022. The two were photographed together at New York Fashion Week and were spotted together later on numerous occasions. As per latest reports, the two have parted ways after months of dating. A source revealed to Us Magazine, “Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them.” Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Photographed Getting Cosy at a Party Amid Dating Rumours (View Pics).

Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Breakup

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have broken up, Us Weekly reports. pic.twitter.com/tJNTH3Ng45 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 20, 2023

