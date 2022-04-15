Leslie Grace who plays Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in the upcoming HBO Max film Batgirl, has confirmed that talks about a sequel have already begun. She also claimed that the she has seen some bits of the movie and it apparently looks pretty insane. Batgirl directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah is scheduled to release this Holiday season, but might get delayed due to the recent shift in upcoming DC releases.

Check Out The Source Below:

Leslie Grace says #Batgirl is 'insane' and they're already talking about a sequel 🦇 (via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/1nC9OddL7D — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)