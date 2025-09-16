An elevator malfunctioned and suddenly plummeted while in use in Urbani Society in Pune's Wagholi on Monday, September 15. Six people, two men, two women, and two children, were inside the lift at the time. Fortunately, no one was injured in the lift collapse incident. The incident occurred just as the elevator reached a floor, causing a sudden drop. Those affected received immediate medical attention. A CCTV video of the Pune lift collapse has surfaced on social media. Maval Bridge Collapse: Bridge Across Indrayani River Near Pune Collapses; 20-25 Tourists Feared Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway (Pics and Video).

Pune Lift Collapse

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

