Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake are a thing! Yes, you read that right. In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Depp took to her stories on May 12 to celebrate four months dating the “Skin and Bones” rapper, 070 Shake (real name Danielle Balbuena) with a click of the duo sharing a passionate kiss. “4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH,” Depp wrote on IG. The Idol's Revised Script Had Shocking Scene Where Lily-Rose Depp Carries Egg in Her Vagina - Reports.

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake are Insta Official:

In a now deleted Instagram Story, Lily-Rose Depp confirms relationship with 070 Shake by celebrating 4 months being together. pic.twitter.com/yg31u4lSMu — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 13, 2023

