Lindsay Lohan looks stunning in her latest maternity photoshoot. The actress who is pregnant with a baby boy, took to her Instagram, and shared a picture which sees her caressing her baby bump in a knitted sleeveless white dress. Not just this, via the post, she also unveiled her tot's nursery which happens to be inspired by beach. Not to miss, the pregnancy glow on Lohan's face. Isn't she just gorgeous! Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Is Expecting Baby Boy With Husband Bader Shammas - Reports.

Mom-to-Be Lindsay Lohan in White Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nestig (@nestigbaby)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)