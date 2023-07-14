Lisa Marie Presley's autopsy reports have been revealed which show her exact cause of death. The LA County Medical Examiner stated that her death was caused due to a "small bowel obstruction". The deputy medical examiner said that this was caused by "adhesions (or, scar tissue) that developed after bariatric surgery years ago" reports CNN. Lisa Marie Presley, Song-Writer And Daughter Of Elvis Presley, Dies At 54.

